Ridhima Pandit joins 'The 50' reality show
Entertainment
Ridhima Pandit, known for her stints on Bigg Boss OTT and Khatron Ke Khiladi 9, is stepping into the new reality show The 50.
She announced her entry with a promo today, accepting a "Lion" challenge and promising to bring plenty of style, swag, and strategy.
Why is everyone talking about 'The 50?'
Hosted by Farah Khan and premiering February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, The 50 brings together 50 celebrities—from TV stars to influencers—to compete in a survival arena.
With big names like Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary, Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Shiv Thakare, and more already confirmed, fans are excited to see how alliances and rivalries play out in this unique format.