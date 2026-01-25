Ridhima Pandit joins 'The 50' reality show

Why is everyone talking about 'The 50?'

Hosted by Farah Khan and premiering February 1 on Colors TV and JioHotstar, The 50 brings together 50 celebrities—from TV stars to influencers—to compete in a survival arena.

With big names like Prince Narula & Yuvika Chaudhary, Karan Patel, Divya Agarwal, Shiv Thakare, and more already confirmed, fans are excited to see how alliances and rivalries play out in this unique format.