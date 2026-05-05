Rihanna and A$AP Rocky arrive late at 2026 Met Gala
Entertainment
Rihanna and A$AP Rocky pulled their classic move, showing up late to the 2026 Met Gala in New York, and totally owning the spotlight.
Rihanna rocked a sculptural Maison Margiela gown with a liquid-metal finish and jewel-dripping details, paired with bold accessories and frosty eyeshadow.
Rocky matched her vibe in a baby pink coat with a feather brooch, loafers, and a bow tie.
Costume art spotlights pregnant, aging mannequins
The gala was themed around the "Costume Art" exhibit, which highlighted diversity by featuring mannequins of pregnant and aging bodies.
Rihanna has been making bold statements at the Met for years (in 2025, photographer Miles Diggs revealed her pregnancy ahead of the red carpet via Instagram) so it's no surprise she turned heads again this time around.