What do we know about Rihanna's new music?
What's the story
Rihanna, the Barbadian singer and beauty mogul, may be back in the studio working on new music after nearly a decade-long hiatus. Her partner, rapper A$AP Rocky, hinted at this during an interview on The Jason Lee Show. When asked if he was the reason behind Rihanna's delay in releasing a full-length project, he denied it and said she was "working."
Details
'Bro, she working. She cooking...'
Rocky said, "Bro, she working. She cooking, no funny s---. Damn, I'mma get in trouble for this."
The last studio album from the singer, ANTI, was released in 2016 and marked a significant change in her career.
It spent two weeks at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 and produced hits like Work and Love on the Brain.
Career update
Meanwhile, this is what Rihanna has been up to
Since the release of ANTI, Rihanna has been busy with her Fenty Beauty and Savage X Fenty brands, while also becoming a mother.
She and Rocky welcomed their first son RZA in 2022, followed by their second son Riot in 2023, and their daughter Rocki in 2025.
Despite not releasing an album since ANTI, she has continued to tease fans about new music.
Music releases
Her last solo release was in 2025
Rihanna's last solo release was Friend of Mine, a track from The Smurfs soundtrack in 2025.
Before that, she returned with Lift Me Up from Black Panther: Wakanda Forever in 2022.
The song earned her an Academy Award nomination for Best Original Song.
In addition to these releases, she also joined Jay-Z at his Yankee Stadium Extra Innings show in July, performing Run This Town and Bitch Better Have My Money.