Rihanna's $75 Savage x Fenty hoodie is a must-have
Rihanna just reminded everyone how to blend luxe and laid-back.
Spotted in Beverly Hills, she wore a pink cropped Savage x Fenty hoodie (yours for $75), but leveled up with over $100,000 in jewelry, including a $100,000 Audemars Piguet watch—not to mention a ruby and diamond Marie Lichtenberg necklace ($40,200) and an "R" pendant by Renato Cipullo ($7,950).
The watch's pink dial perfectly matched her hoodie
She finished the look with a rose gold Audemars Piguet Royal Oak watch worth $100,000 (the pink dial matched her hoodie) and Ray-Ban sunglasses designed by A$AP Rocky.
Rihanna's known for mixing accessible Savage x Fenty pieces with statement accessories—her kids even wore custom Dior Homme at a recent event.
Her outfit is proof that comfort and style can coexist
Rihanna's outfit shows her fresh take on maternity style: pairing casual streetwear like Timberland boots and low-rise jeans with luxury touches.
The result? An effortlessly cool look that inspires anyone wanting both comfort and flair in their wardrobe.