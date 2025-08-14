Rihanna's $75 Savage x Fenty hoodie is a must-have Entertainment Aug 14, 2025

Rihanna just reminded everyone how to blend luxe and laid-back.

Spotted in Beverly Hills, she wore a pink cropped Savage x Fenty hoodie (yours for $75), but leveled up with over $100,000 in jewelry, including a $100,000 Audemars Piguet watch—not to mention a ruby and diamond Marie Lichtenberg necklace ($40,200) and an "R" pendant by Renato Cipullo ($7,950).