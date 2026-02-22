Rima Das's 'Not a Hero' wins at Berlin International Film Fest
"Not a Hero," an Indian-Singaporean film by Rima Das, just grabbed a Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival.
The story follows 11-year-old Mivan as he swaps city life for his ancestral village, discovering friendship and adventure along the way.
Jury praised the film's emotional depth and humor
The Generation Kplus Children's Jury called it "a funny film with great actors that takes us on an emotional adventure," highlighting how relatable and heartfelt Mivan's journey feels.
Shot in Assamese, Hindi, and English, it stars Bhuman Bhargav Das as Mivan.
This win gives a major boost to Indian independent cinema on the global stage.
Mark your calendars for this 1!
If you're into coming-of-age stories or indie films that feel real and fresh, "Not a Hero" is one to watch.
Plus, seeing Indian cinema get international love is always exciting!