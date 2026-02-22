Rima Das's 'Not a Hero' wins at Berlin International Filmfest
Rima Das's latest film, "Not a Hero," just picked up the Crystal Bear Special Mention at the 76th Berlin International Film Festival, standing out for its genuine connection with young viewers.
This win adds to Das's long list of achievements.
This is what the film is about
Set between the city and the countryside and filmed in Assamese, Hindi, and English, "Not a Hero" follows a city kid, played by Bhuman Bhargav Das, as he moves to his ancestral village, where he encounters his aunt.
There, he bonds with local kids and befriends a horse. The story is all about childhood innocence and figuring out how to fit in somewhere new.
The team on the win and audience response
A jury of kids gave this award—pretty cool!
Director Rima Das said "'Not a Hero' was made by listening closely and trusting children, their quiet strength, their courage, and their right to choose who they want to become."
Lead actor Bhargav Das was excited by how much the audience connected with the story, while newcomer Sukanya Boruah called her first acting experience "an amazing journey."