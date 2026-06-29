Rinsch faces sentence for $11 million 'White Horse' Netflix fraud

Reeves urges leniency for Rinsch

Rinsch could face up to 121 months in prison (about 10 years and 1 month), but actor Keanu Reeves has written to the court asking for some compassion.

Reeves called Rinsch someone who "self-sabotages" and said rehab should matter as much as punishment.

Some legal experts say a sentence under five years would be a win for Rinsch.