Rinsch faces sentence for $11 million 'White Horse' Netflix fraud
Entertainment
Carl Rinsch, best known for directing 47 Ronin, is about to be sentenced after being found guilty of wire fraud and money laundering.
He took $11 million from Netflix (money meant for his sci-fi series White Horse) and spent it on things like crypto trading, luxury cars, and expensive watches.
Reeves urges leniency for Rinsch
Rinsch could face up to 121 months in prison (about 10 years and 1 month), but actor Keanu Reeves has written to the court asking for some compassion.
Reeves called Rinsch someone who "self-sabotages" and said rehab should matter as much as punishment.
Some legal experts say a sentence under five years would be a win for Rinsch.