'Rise and Fall 2' Tiwari ended relationship over Bedi disappearances
Entertainment
On Rise And Fall 2, Niharika Tiwari shared why she ended things with Sorab Bedi, saying his habit of disappearing for days made the relationship feel unstable.
She explained, "We were good together, no doubt, but we could never really figure things out."
This comes just as Sorab confirmed he's now dating Delnaz Daruwala.
Tiwari admits gap, Choudhary slams Bedi
Niharika admitted there was a big gap between how their relationship looked on TV and what it was actually like, saying, "We were good together, no doubt, but we could never really figure things out."
Fellow contestant Priyanka Chahar Choudhary backed her up, calling Bedi's behavior unacceptable.