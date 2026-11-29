Rishab Shetty announces new film 'Motorcycle Diary's'
What's the story
Kannada actor and filmmaker Rishab Shetty has announced a new pan-India adventure drama titled Motorcycle Diary's. The project is a collaboration with Telugu producer Naga Vamsi of Sithara Entertainments. On Sunday, Shetty shared the first-look poster on Instagram and revealed that shooting will commence soon.
Poster details
Poster gives impression of an exhilarating journey
The first-look poster features a large, weathered open book under a bright sun and cloudy sky.
A dirt road runs through the middle of the pages, with the paper appearing to tear and curl outward.
A motorcyclist in a helmet and brown jacket can be seen riding along the road.
The poster gives an impression of an exciting, ambitious adventure.
Director's debut
Meet the technical team of 'Motorcycle Diary's'
The film is written and directed by Shivaa Chiranthanaa, who previously worked as an assistant director on Kantara and Kantara Chapter 1. Motorcycle Diary's will mark his directorial debut.
The technical team includes Navin Nooli as editor, Bhuvan Reddy as cinematographer, and Dharani Gangeputra as art director.
Raghu Niduvalli is handling the dialogues, while Pragathi Rishab Shetty is the costume designer.
Multilingual release
Film will be released in 5 languages
The film will be released in five languages: Kannada, Telugu, Tamil, Malayalam, and Hindi.
This is a significant move as it aims to reach a wider audience across India.
The makers have yet to announce the cast, shooting schedule, and release date of the movie.