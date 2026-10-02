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Home / News / Entertainment News / Rishab Shetty reflects on challenges of making 'Kantara Chapter 1'
Rishab Shetty reflects on challenges of making 'Kantara Chapter 1'
'Kantara Chapter 1' has completed a year

Rishab Shetty reflects on challenges of making 'Kantara Chapter 1'

By Apoorva Rastogi
Oct 02, 2026
05:16 pm
What's the story

Rishab Shetty recently reflected on the making of his film Kantara Chapter 1, which completed a year since its global release. The filmmaker admitted that it was a unique challenge to create a prequel for a story that had already been immensely popular. "To give a prelude, go deeper into its roots, and tell a story that carries the soul of the land was both a responsibility and a privilege," he said on X.

Team appreciation

'My heartfelt thanks to every single member...'

Shetty added, "The biggest challenge was to bring this prequel to an audience that had already showered Kantara with immense love."

He also took a moment to thank his team for their support.

He said, "My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team who stood as my backbone."

The filmmaker also fondly remembered the audience's reaction after the film's release, saying, "The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind."

Twitter Post

See the post here

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Box office

'Kantara Chapter 1' box office

The success of Kantara Chapter 1 has paved the way for a growing franchise.

The 2025 release earned a whopping ₹741.36 crore at the domestic box office and ₹852.36 crore worldwide.

It also starred Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, and Ramitha Shailendra, among others.

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