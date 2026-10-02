Rishab Shetty reflects on challenges of making 'Kantara Chapter 1'
What's the story
Rishab Shetty recently reflected on the making of his film Kantara Chapter 1, which completed a year since its global release. The filmmaker admitted that it was a unique challenge to create a prequel for a story that had already been immensely popular. "To give a prelude, go deeper into its roots, and tell a story that carries the soul of the land was both a responsibility and a privilege," he said on X.
Team appreciation
'My heartfelt thanks to every single member...'
Shetty added, "The biggest challenge was to bring this prequel to an audience that had already showered Kantara with immense love."
He also took a moment to thank his team for their support.
He said, "My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team who stood as my backbone."
The filmmaker also fondly remembered the audience's reaction after the film's release, saying, "The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind."
Twitter Post
See the post here
Kantara Chapter 1 — One Year.— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) October 2, 2026
The biggest challenge was to bring this prequel to an audience that had already showered Kantara with immense love. To give a prelude , go deeper into its roots, and tell a story that carries the soul of the land was both a responsibility and a… pic.twitter.com/cAQ7txWHqm
Box office
'Kantara Chapter 1' box office
The success of Kantara Chapter 1 has paved the way for a growing franchise.
The 2025 release earned a whopping ₹741.36 crore at the domestic box office and ₹852.36 crore worldwide.
It also starred Rukmini Vasanth, Gulshan Devaiah, Jayaram, Rakesh Poojari, and Ramitha Shailendra, among others.