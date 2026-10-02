Rishab Shetty reflects on challenges of making 'Kantara Chapter 1'

Shetty added, "The biggest challenge was to bring this prequel to an audience that had already showered Kantara with immense love."

He also took a moment to thank his team for their support.

He said, "My heartfelt thanks to every single member of my team who stood as my backbone."

The filmmaker also fondly remembered the audience's reaction after the film's release, saying, "The satisfaction I saw on the faces of the audience is still fresh in my mind."