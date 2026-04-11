'Jana Nayagan' leak: Rishab Shetty calls it 'serious, unacceptable act'
What's the story
The Tamil film industry is reeling from the online leak of Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan. The leaked footage, which reportedly includes Vijay's introduction scene and a part of a song, has sparked outrage among industry insiders. Actor-director Rishab Shetty has now condemned the leak as "serious and unacceptable act."
Statement
Shetty extended his support to 'Jana Nayagan' team
Taking to X, Shetty said, "Cinema is built on passion, dreams, and love. Many people work hard to entertain us." "When someone tries to sabotage that, even in a small way, it affects everyone." "The unfortunate leak of Jana Nayagan is a serious and unacceptable act." "Do not kill the strength to give you many more cinemas tomorrow. I stand in solidarity with the entire team." "Protect our cinema family. #killpiracy."
Twitter Post
See Shetty's post here
Cinema is built on passion, dreams, and love. Countless people work tirelessly to bring entertainment to audiences. When someone tries to tamper with that effort, even in the smallest way, it deeply affects everyone involved.— Rishab Shetty (@shetty_rishab) April 11, 2026
The unfortunate leak of #Jananayagan is a serious and…
Film details
More about 'Jana Nayagan'
Helmed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan boasts a star-studded cast including Bobby Deol, Mamitha Baiju, Pooja Hegde, Prakash Raj, and Gautham Vasudev Menon. The leak has also been condemned by other industry biggies such as Rajinikanth, Kamal Haasan, Suriya, and Chiranjeevi. Meanwhile, Jana Nayagan is currently stuck in limbo due to its legal tussle with the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) after being denied certification.