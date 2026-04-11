'Jana Nayagan' leak: Rishab Shetty calls it 'serious, unacceptable act'

Statement

Shetty extended his support to 'Jana Nayagan' team

Taking to X, Shetty said, "Cinema is built on passion, dreams, and love. Many people work hard to entertain us." "When someone tries to sabotage that, even in a small way, it affects everyone." "The unfortunate leak of Jana Nayagan is a serious and unacceptable act." "Do not kill the strength to give you many more cinemas tomorrow. I stand in solidarity with the entire team." "Protect our cinema family. #killpiracy."