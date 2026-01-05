Rishab Shetty's 'Shambhala' trailer teases a supernatural face-off

Science vs. mysticism takes center stage

The film follows a geo-scientist trying to make sense of all the chaos while villagers put their faith in the stone's powers.

Directed by Ugandhar Muni, Shambhala is packed with striking visuals and tight editing—plus an ensemble cast led by Aadi Saikumar and Archana Iyer.

Fun fact: the Telugu version was already a big hit, so expectations are high for this one!