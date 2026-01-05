Next Article
Rishab Shetty's 'Shambhala' trailer teases a supernatural face-off
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty just dropped the Hindi trailer for Shambhala: A Mystical World, landing in theaters January 9.
The story kicks off in a spiritual village where a comet crash brings a mysterious stone believed to command nature's five elements.
Things get weird fast, as the village becomes a battleground between science and ancient beliefs.
Science vs. mysticism takes center stage
The film follows a geo-scientist trying to make sense of all the chaos while villagers put their faith in the stone's powers.
Directed by Ugandhar Muni, Shambhala is packed with striking visuals and tight editing—plus an ensemble cast led by Aadi Saikumar and Archana Iyer.
Fun fact: the Telugu version was already a big hit, so expectations are high for this one!