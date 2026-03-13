Rishi Kapoor's family has trademarked his name
Entertainment
Rishi Kapoor's family has officially secured legal rights over his name, so no one can use Rishi Kapoor in public or professional settings without their permission.
They made this move after the beloved actor died in 2020, aiming to keep his legacy safe from misuse.
Similar moves by other families
The Kapoors aren't alone. More families are taking steps like this to guard late stars' names and reputations.
Big names like Amitabh Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai have done it too, making sure their loved ones' identities stay respected.
Rishi's impact still lives on through his memorable performances and classic films, as well as his family.