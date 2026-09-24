Why 'Harry Potter' scrapped 2-part play for new version

BBC quoted Friedman saying, "The cost of living has gone up 30-40% since the pandemic, including running shows."

"The only way we could continue to run it as a two-parter would be by charging an amount for the tickets that would be unaffordable and inaccessible."

The original two-part play, a sequel to JK Rowling's books, premiered in London's West End in 2016 and closed on September 20, 2026.