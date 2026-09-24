Why 'Harry Potter' scrapped 2-part play for new version
What's the story
Sonia Friedman, producer of the Harry Potter and the Cursed Child play, has attributed the decision to reduce its original two-part format to a single three-hour show to rising living costs. She said that running shows has become "literally impossible" in its original format due to increased expenses. The restructured production will reopen in London's West End in October.
Statement
Friedman didn't want tickets to become 'unaffordable and inaccessible'
BBC quoted Friedman saying, "The cost of living has gone up 30-40% since the pandemic, including running shows."
"The only way we could continue to run it as a two-parter would be by charging an amount for the tickets that would be unaffordable and inaccessible."
The original two-part play, a sequel to JK Rowling's books, premiered in London's West End in 2016 and closed on September 20, 2026.
Adaptation
Similar changes were made in the Broadway production
The West End production's changes come after the play was relaunched as a single show on Broadway in 2021.
Friedman said, "The pandemic, the cost of living and the wars going on around the world accelerated that decision in New York, and that's where we are now with London."
"Of course we'll miss it, but it was absolutely the right call, and we've got a beautiful alternate version that we're very proud of."
Director's perspective
Director initially resisted the idea of a 1-part show
Director John Tiffany revealed at the launch event that he and writer Jack Thorne had to be "dragged, kicking and screaming to make the one-parter."
However, as per Times, Tiffany admitted that the new version means audiences will "not have to pay a fortune" to watch the show.
The play, set 19 years after the final book, follows Harry's son Albus Severus as he starts his journey at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry.
Cast updates
Reimagined version will see some original cast members return
The reimagined one-part production will see some of its original cast members returning.
David Ricardo-Pearce as Harry Potter, Naana Agyei Ampadu as Hermione Granger, and Thomas Aldridge as Ron Weasley will reprise their roles.
However, new faces have been cast for the characters of Ginny Potter, Albus Potter, Rose Granger-Weasley, Draco Malfoy, and Scorpius Malfoy.
The play has been watched by over 14 million people globally, including more than 2.5 million in London alone.