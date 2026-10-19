Riteish Deshmukh set for Telugu debut with 'RAPO23'
What's the story
Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of director-actor Ram Pothineni's upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled RAPO23. This marks Deshmukh's debut in the Telugu film industry. The production house behind the project, RAPO Cinematics, announced his addition to the team on Monday. They wrote on social media, "Welcoming the ever-versatile @Riteishd on board for a very EXCITING ROLE."
BTS glimpse
Makers also shared a BTS video to welcome Deshmukh
To celebrate Deshmukh's addition to the team, the makers also released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.
The clip provides a sneak peek into the film's set, with Deshmukh's look under wraps.
It captures his arrival on set and his interaction with Pothineni as they prepare for this exciting project together.
Film details
Everything we know about the film
RAPO23, conceived by Pothineni, is being touted as a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world.
The film was announced on the actor's birthday and will see Pothineni play a character named Veera.
National Award-winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru) is the cameraman, while Sam CS has composed the music.