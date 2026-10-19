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Home / News / Entertainment News / Riteish Deshmukh set for Telugu debut with 'RAPO23'
Riteish Deshmukh set for Telugu debut with 'RAPO23'

Riteish Deshmukh set for Telugu debut with 'RAPO23'

By Isha Sharma
Oct 19, 2026
01:17 pm
What's the story

Bollywood actor Riteish Deshmukh has joined the cast of director-actor Ram Pothineni's upcoming Telugu film, tentatively titled RAPO23. This marks Deshmukh's debut in the Telugu film industry. The production house behind the project, RAPO Cinematics, announced his addition to the team on Monday. They wrote on social media, "Welcoming the ever-versatile @Riteishd on board for a very EXCITING ROLE."

BTS glimpse

Makers also shared a BTS video to welcome Deshmukh

To celebrate Deshmukh's addition to the team, the makers also released a behind-the-scenes (BTS) video.

The clip provides a sneak peek into the film's set, with Deshmukh's look under wraps.

It captures his arrival on set and his interaction with Pothineni as they prepare for this exciting project together.

Film details

Everything we know about the film

RAPO23, conceived by Pothineni, is being touted as a unique psychological action thriller set in a gripping neo-noir world.

The film was announced on the actor's birthday and will see Pothineni play a character named Veera.

National Award-winning cinematographer Thirunavukarasu (Tirru) is the cameraman, while Sam CS has composed the music.

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