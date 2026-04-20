Did you spot Riteish-Genelia Deshmukh's son in 'Raja Shivaji' trailer?

The much-awaited trailer of Riteish Deshmukh 's directorial venture, Raja Shivaji , was launched on Monday. The film boasts an impressive star cast including Sanjay Dutt, Genelia Deshmukh , Abhishek Bachchan, and Vidya Balan. However, one unique addition to the cast is Deshmukh and Genelia's younger son Rahyl, who plays a pivotal role in this historical drama. The movie will release in Hindi and Marathi on May 1.

Role revealed Rahyl plays this role The trailer opens with a scene where a young Shivaji converses with his elder brother Sambhaji Bhosle about a Mughal dynasty flag. The child actor playing this role is none other than Rahyl, who is just 10 years old. He has an elder brother, Riaan. His performance in the trailer is promising and with gravitas, showcasing the training he received from his father during the film's production. Deshmukh not only directs and stars but also produces the film.

Film details 'Raja Shivaji' cast and characters Raja Shivaji revolves around the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj, with Deshmukh in the titular role. Bachchan plays his elder brother Sambhaji Shahaji Bhosle while Genelia portrays Shivaji Maharaj's wife Saibai Bhosle. Dutt plays a negative character named Afzal Khan, and Salman Khan will be seen in a cameo as Jiva Mahala. The film has been produced by Genelia and Jyoti Deshpande under Mumbai Film Company and Jio Studios.

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