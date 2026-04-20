'Raja Shivaji' trailer: Riteish Deshmukh brings Maratha legend alive

The much-awaited trailer of Riteish Deshmukh 's Raja Shivaji was released on Monday. The film, which is directed by, produced by, and stars Deshmukh, is a grand retelling of the life of Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj . The trailer gives us a glimpse into the high-octane battle sequences, charged political drama, and impactful dialogues that underline his resistance against oppression and vision of establishing Swarajya.

Character insights Themes of loyalty, betrayal, and strategic warfare The ﻿Marathi trailer of Raja Shivaji also introduces a range of pivotal characters, hinting at both internal conflicts and looming external threats. It is clearly a Deshmukh show, as he embodies a fierce leader, anchoring the narrative with intensity. Brief glimpses of other characters suggest themes of loyalty, betrayal, sacrifice, and strategic warfare. The film is set for a grand worldwide theatrical release on May 1 to mark Maharashtra Day.

Cast details Meet the ensemble cast of 'Raja Shivaji' The film boasts an ensemble cast including Sanjay Dutt as Afzal Khan, Abhishek Bachchan as Sambhaji Shahaji Maharaj, Sachin Khedekar as Shahaji Raje Bhosale, Bhagyashree as Jijabai, Vidya Balan as Badi Begum (Adilshah's wife), Fardeen Khan as Shah Jahan, Jitendra Joshi as Pant, Amol Gupte as Adilshah, and Genelia Deshmukh as Sai Bai. Genelia is also a producer. Adding another layer to the film is Salman Khan's cameo.

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