'KGF' distributor says Bollywood doesn't need to 'learn-unlearn' from South
What's the story
Ritesh Sidhwani, co-founder of Excel Entertainment, has said that the success of South Indian movies like KGF didn't make them rethink their strategy toward Hindi cinema. The production house was behind the Hindi versions of both KGF: Chapter 1 and KGF: Chapter 2. In an interview with Variety India, Sidhwani said, "The South films and makers, if you see...they say they have grown up watching Salim (Khan)-Javed (Akhtar) stories. They obviously use that (in their stories)."
Regional cinema
'We have not penetrated that market because...'
Sidhwani said, "It is a very different audience there as well."
"I don't think we (Hindi cinema) have been able to make films where the filmmakers are from the South, and the actors are from here."
"We have not penetrated that market because I don't know whether they consume our kind of storytelling."
"I don't think we need to learn or unlearn anything. I think those stories are exciting for those audiences."
Film diversity
'People said 'KGF' isn't an Excel film'
Sidhwani also defended their choice to support films that others think don't fit Excel Entertainment's image, which includes Dil Chahta Hai, Gully Boy, and Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara.
"A lot of people said it (KGF) is not an Excel kind of film. Some people say that about Mirzapur as well," Sidhwani said.
He recalled similar criticism when they decided to remake Don with Shah Rukh Khan in 2006.
Filmmaking philosophy
'Audiences here are accepting of every kind of cinema'
Sidhwani believes in constantly evolving and doing what excites and connects with them.
He said, "You have to constantly change yourself. You have to do whatever excites you, is relatable to you, and connects with you."
He expressed confidence in the audience's discretion, saying, "The audiences here are accepting of every kind of cinema."
"So I don't know if we should be of the opinion that whatever is working in the South should be done here."