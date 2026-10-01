'An honor...': 'Dangal' actor on playing Rajkummar's son in 'Prahaar'
What's the story
Ritvik Sahore, known for his roles in Dangal, Flames, Indori Ishq, and Campus Diaries, among others, will be seen as Public Prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam's son in the upcoming film Prahaar. The film stars Rajkummar Rao as Nikam and is directed by Avinash Arun. In a chat with Variety India, Sahore spoke about his character.
Character insights
'It is an important part in the film, and...'
Sahore said, "It was truly an honor to be a part of Prahaar and get the opportunity to play Aniket Nikam."
"It is an important part in the film, and it was fun exploring Aniket's relationship with his father, Ujjwal Nikam, and how the family stood together through everything."
"The film also explores Ujjwal Nikam's personal life."
"While he was busy fighting for justice, his family held the fort and served as his support system."
Film significance
Why 'Prahaar' is important to him
Sahore was drawn to the film because it sheds light on the courtroom proceedings that followed the 26/11 attacks.
He said, "A lot of movies have been made around what happened on the night of 26/11, but not many know what happened in the courtrooms afterward to establish the crimes committed by Ajmal Kasab."
"I feel it is an extremely important chapter that needed to be told."
Film details
Sahore calls working with Rao, Arun an 'enriching experience'
Sahore also praised Rao and Arun, calling them "two greats."
He said, "It was an enriching experience for me as an actor to work alongside Rajkummar Rao and under the direction of Avinash Arun."
The movie also stars Wamiqa Gabbi, Jaideep Ahlawat, Lalit Prabhakar, and Sikandar Kher in key roles. It will be released on October 16.