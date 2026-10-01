'An honor...': 'Dangal' actor on playing Rajkummar's son in 'Prahaar'

Sahore said, "It was truly an honor to be a part of Prahaar and get the opportunity to play Aniket Nikam."

"It is an important part in the film, and it was fun exploring Aniket's relationship with his father, Ujjwal Nikam, and how the family stood together through everything."

"The film also explores Ujjwal Nikam's personal life."

"While he was busy fighting for justice, his family held the fort and served as his support system."