'Came to Mumbai...to meet Amitabh': Prosecutor reveals Kasab's shocking claim
What's the story
On a recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18, host Amitabh Bachchan had an interesting conversation with public prosecutor Ujjwal Nikam. The discussion centered around the 26/11 Mumbai terror attacks and the lone surviving terrorist, Ajmal Kasab. Nikam revealed that during his trial, Kasab had said he came to Mumbai to see Bachchan. To this, Bachchan replied, "Wahi hum goli maar dete use."
Delay inquiry
Bachchan asked why the execution took so long
During the episode, Bachchan asked Nikam why it took nearly four years to execute Kasab.
He said, "Usse toh wahi gaad dena chahiye tha. Itna waqt kyun laga?"
In response, Nikam shared his first encounter with Kasab in court and recalled how the terrorist had stared at him, and he had looked back at him.
Shocking revelation
Kasab claimed he came to Mumbai to meet Bachchan
Nikam further revealed that Kasab had claimed he came to Mumbai to meet Bachchan.
He said, "Aapko tajjub hoga jo aage usne kaha tha ki main toh Amitabh ji ko dekhne ke liye aaya tha. Ye sach mein hua hai."
To this, Bachchan replied, "Nahi nahi, sir agar woh aaya hoga toh woh hamare ghar se jaane wala nahi tha. Wahi hum goli maar dete use."
Defense tactics
Nikam spoke about other claims made by Kasab
Nikam also shared other claims made by Kasab during the trial.
He had claimed he was a minor and alleged that R&AW had arrested him.
This claim reportedly became a legal hurdle as his age needed to be proved before proceeding with the case on that basis.
Nikam also spoke about how they countered Kasab's claim of not being responsible for the crime with CCTV footage showing him laughing while a young girl was shot.
Court appearance
Kasab spat at camera during video conference
Nikam also spoke about how the terrorist appeared before the Bombay High Court through video conferencing after the trial court sentenced him to death.
He revealed that during this hearing, Kasab allegedly spat at the camera.
The entire conversation was part of KBC 18's special episode dedicated to Nikam and the 26/11 trial.
Rajkummar Rao plays Nikam in Prahaar: The Untold Story of Ujjwal Nikam, which also stars Wamiqa Gabbi.
The film will release on October 16.