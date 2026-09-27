'Came to Mumbai...to meet Amitabh': Prosecutor reveals Kasab's shocking claim

Nikam also shared other claims made by Kasab during the trial.

He had claimed he was a minor and alleged that R&AW had arrested him.

This claim reportedly became a legal hurdle as his age needed to be proved before proceeding with the case on that basis.

Nikam also spoke about how they countered Kasab's claim of not being responsible for the crime with CCTV footage showing him laughing while a young girl was shot.