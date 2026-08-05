Rivkin dies at 78 from infection complications, Minneapolis sound pioneer
Entertainment
David Z Rivkin, the music producer who helped invent the "Minneapolis Sound" and worked closely with Prince, died at 78 from complications of an infection, his brother Bobby Z said.
Known for helping create the Minneapolis Sound, Rivkin's studio magic left a lasting mark on modern music.
Rivkin won 2 Grammys for James
Rivkin wasn't just Prince's go-to producer. He won two Grammys for Etta James albums, contributed to Lipps Inc.'s disco hit, "Funkytown," and was behind Fine Young Cannibals's "She Drives Me Crazy."
His brother called him "a true rebel" in the studio. After decades working in London, New York, and Los Angeles, he retired just last year.
He leaves behind a family and a legacy that changed how music is made.