Rivkin dies at 78 from infection complications, Minneapolis sound pioneer

Rivkin wasn't just Prince's go-to producer. He won two Grammys for Etta James albums, contributed to Lipps Inc.'s disco hit, "Funkytown," and was behind Fine Young Cannibals's "She Drives Me Crazy."

His brother called him "a true rebel" in the studio. After decades working in London, New York, and Los Angeles, he retired just last year.

He leaves behind a family and a legacy that changed how music is made.