'Hamlet': Riz Ahmed leads modern adaptation of Shakespearean drama 

Plot details

Here's what happens in the trailer

The trailer opens with Hamlet returning home for his father's funeral, only to find his uncle Claudius (Art Malik) marrying his recently widowed mother Gertrude (Sheeba Chaddha). This shocking revelation sets off a chain of events that leads to Hamlet discovering from his father's ghost (Avijit Dutt) that Claudius was responsible for the murder. "My uncle is the cause of all this," says Ahmed's Hamlet in the emotionally charged trailer. "There is a villain dwelling in our home here."