'Hamlet': Riz Ahmed leads modern adaptation of Shakespearean drama
What's the story
Vertical has released the first trailer for its upcoming film, Hamlet, a modern adaptation of William Shakespeare's classic tragedy. The film will hit theaters on April 10. Directed by Aneil Karia and written by Michael Lesslie, this visually stunning reimagining is set within London's elite South Asian community. Riz Ahmed stars as the titular character who seeks revenge for his father's death while navigating his family's corrupt empire.
Plot details
Here's what happens in the trailer
The trailer opens with Hamlet returning home for his father's funeral, only to find his uncle Claudius (Art Malik) marrying his recently widowed mother Gertrude (Sheeba Chaddha). This shocking revelation sets off a chain of events that leads to Hamlet discovering from his father's ghost (Avijit Dutt) that Claudius was responsible for the murder. "My uncle is the cause of all this," says Ahmed's Hamlet in the emotionally charged trailer. "There is a villain dwelling in our home here."
Cast ensemble
Supporting cast and premiere details
Apart from Ahmed, the film also features Morfydd Clark as Ophelia, Joe Alwyn as Laertes, and Timothy Spall as Polonius. The movie had its world premiere at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF) in August 2025. It is expected to offer a fresh perspective on Shakespeare's timeless tale of revenge and moral corruption.