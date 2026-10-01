'Roadies REBIRTH': Promo reveals new format
What's the story
The 21st season of the adventure reality show Roadies, titled Roadies REBIRTH, is set to premiere on October 16. The new season introduces a new format where six Gang Leaders are divided into two teams. JioHotstar and MTV will stream the show every Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm.
Team composition
Meet the gang leaders of 'Roadies REBIRTH'
The new season features three OG Gang Leaders, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, and Neha Dhupia, who will go head-to-head with the NewGs: Bani J, Abhishek Malhan, and Baseer Ali.
The new format brings together different generations of Roadies leaders with contrasting personalities and approaches.
A recently released promo gives a sneak peek into their preparations for this exciting journey.
Promo insights
What happens in the promo?
In the promo, the OGs are seen working out at a gym, but a bench-press attempt goes hilariously wrong.
The NewGs join the fitness challenge, with Bani J and Ali attempting push-ups before Malhan joins them.
Their challenge also ends on a light note after they struggle to stay in sync.
Host's perspective
'This time the fight is going to be tough'
Host Rannvijay Singha shared his thoughts on the new format, saying, "That's the attitude we need, because this time the fight is going to be tough."
"You all know that this time on Roadies REBIRTH, there are two gangs but six people running the game."
"Three OGs will face three NewGs, and this is a dynamic we've never seen before on Roadies."