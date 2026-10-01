'Roadies REBIRTH': Promo reveals new format

The new season features three OG Gang Leaders, Nikhil Chinapa, Prince Narula, and Neha Dhupia, who will go head-to-head with the NewGs: Bani J, Abhishek Malhan, and Baseer Ali.

The new format brings together different generations of Roadies leaders with contrasting personalities and approaches.

A recently released promo gives a sneak peek into their preparations for this exciting journey.