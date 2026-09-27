When, where to watch 'Roadies Rebirth'
What's the story
The popular reality show Roadies Rebirth (Season 21) will premiere on October 16, 2026. The new season will follow a weekend-style release with episodes dropping every Friday and Saturday at 7:00pm. This time, the show will be available on two OTT platforms: Netflix and JioHotstar. Rannvijay Singha returns as the host for this installment.
Additional airing
'Roadies Rebirth' will also air on MTV
In addition to its digital premiere, Roadies Rebirth will also air on MTV.
Singha's long-standing association with the franchise makes his return an exciting one for long-time viewers.
The upcoming season promises a mix of physical challenges, competition, adventure, and reality-show drama.
Competition format
New season introduces OGs vs NewGs format
The new season of Roadies is being built around a fresh competition format called OGs vs NewGs (old gang leaders vs new gang leaders).
For the first time, six gang leaders will be part of Roadies, but they won't lead separate gangs.
Instead, they have been divided into two larger groups, OG and NewG teams.
The OG team comprises Nikhil Chinapa, Neha Dhupia, and Prince Narula, while Abhishek Malhan, Bani J, and Baseer Ali form the NewG team.