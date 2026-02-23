Rob Reiner's son pleads not guilty to murdering his parents
Nick Reiner, 32 and son of Hollywood director Rob Reiner, has pleaded not guilty after being charged with murdering his parents in their Brentwood home.
Police say the attack happened early on December 14, 2025; media reports say it followed a heated argument at a holiday party.
Nick allegedly stabbed both his father Rob (78) and mother Michele (70); their daughter Romy found them later that day.
Nick was arrested near USC just hours after the discovery and is being held without bail. If convicted, he could face life in prison or the death penalty.
Public defender Kimberly Greene is now representing him after his previous lawyer stepped away due to conflicts.
The case is still unfolding, with law enforcement and defense attorneys working to piece together Reiner's psychiatric and substance-abuse history.