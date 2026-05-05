Robbie stuns in gold Chanel gown at 2026 Met Gala

Curator Bolton champions fashion as art

This year's Met Gala teamed up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibition, mixing fashion with classic art pieces from across history. Curator Andrew Bolton highlighted how fashion deserves its spot as true art.

Robbie, who's been a Met Gala regular since 2014, kept her streak of standout looks going strong. In 2022 she honored Karl Lagerfeld by recreating an iconic Chanel moment.