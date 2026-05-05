Robbie stuns in gold Chanel gown at 2026 Met Gala
Entertainment
Margot Robbie turned heads at the 2026 Met Gala, stepping out in a dazzling gold Chanel gown designed by Matthieu Blazy.
The look nailed this year's "Fashion Is Art" theme, with the dress taking 761 hours to make and featuring nearly 1,100 embroidered details plus a dramatic train lined with flower petal appliques in the same golden hue.
Curator Bolton champions fashion as art
This year's Met Gala teamed up with the Metropolitan Museum of Art's Costume Institute exhibition, mixing fashion with classic art pieces from across history. Curator Andrew Bolton highlighted how fashion deserves its spot as true art.
Robbie, who's been a Met Gala regular since 2014, kept her streak of standout looks going strong. In 2022 she honored Karl Lagerfeld by recreating an iconic Chanel moment.