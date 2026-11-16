Meet the new James Bond: Robert Pattinson!
What's the story
Robert Pattinson, 40, has been announced as the new James Bond on Monday. The news was confirmed by the official social media accounts of the franchise. Earlier content was deleted from 007's X and Instagram accounts before 8:30pm IST, replaced with a repeating message that read: "Identity confirmed." The studio later shared a photo of Pattinson in Bond's iconic tuxedo along with a press release announcing his casting.
New chapter
Pattinson's casting 'ushers in a new era' for Bond
The press release stated that Pattinson's casting would "usher in a new era for one of cinema's most celebrated characters."
This announcement comes after a lengthy casting process, where Pattinson was reportedly among five shortlisted candidates, including Josh O'Connor and Callum Turner.
Last week, reports suggested that he had been offered better contract terms than his competitors, further fueling speculation about his strong candidacy for the role.
Legacy
Daniel Craig's last Bond film was 'No Time to Die'
Daniel Craig's last outing as Bond was No Time to Die, released in 2021 after a COVID-19-related delay. The story of the 25th installment provided closure to the franchise with Bond seemingly dying before a title card promised: "James Bond will return."
Craig starred in five Bond films starting from Casino Royale in 2006. His era saw record-breaking box-office success, especially with Skyfall (2012), which grossed $1.1 billion worldwide.
Production details
About Pattinson's upcoming Bond film
Pattinson will star in the next Bond film, the 26th in the franchise.
This untitled project will be the first to be shot since Amazon-MGM Studios purchased the rights to the series for over $1 billion in 2025 from Barbara Broccoli and Michael G Wilson, heirs of original producer Albert "Cubby" Broccoli.
David Heyman (Harry Potter) and Amy Pascal (Spider-Man) will oversee production while Denis Villeneuve (Dune trilogy) directs and Steven Knight (Peaky Blinders) writes the script.
Actor's journey
Meanwhile, here's a look at the actor's career highlights
Pattinson has proven his versatility with roles in various genres, from blockbusters to indie films.
He first gained fame as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) and later starred as Edward Cullen in the Twilight series.
His other notable films include David Cronenberg's Cosmopolis, Robert Eggers's The Lighthouse, Lynne Ramsay's Die My Love, and The Batman (2022).
Sean Connery was the first actor to play Bond in 1962 with Dr No.