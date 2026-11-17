'Dream come true': Robert Pattinson reacts to James Bond casting
What's the story
Robert Pattinson has reacted to his casting as the next James Bond. He called the role "the honor of a lifetime" in a statement to Variety. "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime," he said. "To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."
Statement
Pattinson thanks Amazon MGM Studios
Pattinson, who is known for his roles in Twilight and The Batman, also thanked the team behind the Bond franchise.
He said, "I'm deeply grateful to Denis (Villeneuve), Amy (Pascal), David (Heyman), Tanya (Lapointe), and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me."
"I couldn't be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team."
Career highlights
His career trajectory
Pattinson's career has been a mix of mainstream and independent cinema.
He first gained fame as Cedric Diggory in Harry Potter and the Goblet of Fire (2005) before becoming a global teen sensation with the Twilight franchise (2008-2012).
After that, he took on more challenging roles in films like David Cronenberg's Cosmopolis (2012), James Gray's The Lost City of Z (2016), and the Safdie brothers's Good Time (2017).
Recent works
More on his filmography
Pattinson has starred in Claire Denis's High Life (2018), Robert Eggers's The Lighthouse (2019), and Christopher Nolan's Tenet (2020).
He returned to blockbusters with Matt Reeves's The Batman (2022) and has since balanced studio films with quirky projects like Bong Joon Ho's Mickey 17 (2025) and Lynne Ramsay's Die My Love (2025).
His 2026 roles include Charlie in Kristoffer Borgli's The Drama, Antinous in Nolan's The Odyssey, and Chris Hansen in Lance Oppenheim's Primetime.
Personal life
His personal life and relationships
Pattinson has kept his personal life private, after high-profile relationships with Kristen Stewart and singer FKA twigs.
He is currently with actor-musician Suki Waterhouse, with whom he has a daughter.
Meanwhile, he now takes the baton from Daniel Craig, who last played Bond in No Time to Die (2021).