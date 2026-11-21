The studio at first was reportedly looking for a young star who could carry the franchise for 10 to 20 years.

Pattinson's casting as Bond was heavily influenced by his collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three.

Despite being an early favorite, Turner faced criticism compared to established actors like Nicholas Hoult and Pattinson.

Lowden also faced scrutiny after a motorcycle stunt mishap was caught on camera just weeks before the final casting decision.