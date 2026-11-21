How Robert Pattinson beat rivals to become James Bond
What's the story
Robert Pattinson's journey to becoming the next James Bond was a long and competitive one, with several actors in the running. According to Variety, Amazon MGM had decided to cast a young star when it acquired the rights to James Bond from the Broccoli family in 2025. The studio reportedly spent between $300K and $500K on screen tests for various actors, including Callum Turner, Tom Francis, Jack Lowden, and Josh O'Connor.
Casting decision
Turner faced criticism compared to Pattinson
The studio at first was reportedly looking for a young star who could carry the franchise for 10 to 20 years.
Pattinson's casting as Bond was heavily influenced by his collaboration with director Denis Villeneuve on Dune: Part Three.
Despite being an early favorite, Turner faced criticism compared to established actors like Nicholas Hoult and Pattinson.
Lowden also faced scrutiny after a motorcycle stunt mishap was caught on camera just weeks before the final casting decision.
Statement
Pattinson's statement about getting the iconic role
Pattinson issued a statement after he was officially chosen for the 007 role.
He said, "James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime."
"To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement."
Meanwhile, he is known for his performances in recent films like Primetime, The Odyssey, The Drama, Die My Love, and The Batman.