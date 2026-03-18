Robert Pattinson thinks 'The Batman 2' will be 'really special' 

Robert Pattinson , who is currently promoting his latest film The Drama , recently spoke about his upcoming superhero project, The Batman Part II. Speaking to Deadline on the red carpet of The Drama, he said, "The script is extraordinary." "I think it's going to be a really, really special movie and very, very different."

Sequel surprises 'Taking big swings' Pattinson also hinted that the sequel to the 2022 DC Studios film will be quite different from its predecessor. He said, "It's going to be interesting seeing it come out. It's taking some big swings." The actor's co-star Colin Farrell, who plays Oswald "Oz" Cobb (aka The Penguin) in the series, also praised director Matt Reeves's work on the script.

Script praise Farrell called script a 'masterwork' Farrell, speaking on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, said he had many thoughts to share with Reeves about the script. He described it as a "masterwork" and praised Pattinson's character arc in the film. He added that it was "dense," "really really intelligent" and "so deep and detailed." The Batman Part II is set to begin filming this spring with a release date of October 1, 2027.

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