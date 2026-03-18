'Euphoria' S03 filming was like a 'whirlwind' for Zendaya

Hollywood star Zendaya has described the filming of Euphoria's third season as a "whirlwind" experience. Speaking at the premiere of her new movie The Drama, she revealed that the shooting schedule was intense and fast-paced. "I did what I do in eight months in like four months," she told Variety, adding that it felt like they were trying to fit eight episodes into one go.

Anticipation Zendaya has seen bits of 'Euphoria' S03 Despite the hectic schedule, Zendaya is excited about the upcoming season of Euphoria. She said she had seen a little bit and was excited. "I hope it turns out beautifully." The first trailer for Euphoria Season 3 was released in January, ahead of its premiere on April 12 on HBO and HBO Max.

Cast and plot Cast and plot of upcoming season The third season of Euphoria will see the return of main cast members including Sydney Sweeney, Hunter Schafer, Jacob Elordi, Alexa Demie, Maude Apatow, Chloe Cherry, Colman Domingo, and Dominic Fike. However, past cast members Barbie Ferreira, Storm Reid, and Austin Abrams won't be returning. The new season will jump five years into the future with Cassie (Sweeney) and Nate (Elordi) married in the suburbs while Rue lives in Mexico working off her debt to drug dealer Laurie (Martha Kelly).

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