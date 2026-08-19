Robin Williams's children reactivate his Instagram to fight AI creations
What's the story
The children of late Hollywood actor Robin Williams have reactivated his dormant Instagram account, which had been inactive since his demise in 2014. Zak, Zelda, and Cody Williams announced this decision in a joint statement on social media. They expressed gratitude for new generations discovering their father's work and, "as technology evolves," they emphasized their intention to ensure the platform remains a "safe, trusted place" reflecting his legacy with "authenticity, warmth, and care."
Legacy sharing
They want to share Williams's 'unique talent and humor'
The statement from Williams's children further elaborated on their intentions.
They said they want to share his "unique talent and humor with the world, including the moments that made us and so many of you laugh, as we remember our Dad's extraordinary life and work."
"He continues to inspire us and delight people all over the world."
AI criticism
Zelda had previously condemned AI content using her father's persona
Last year, Zelda had publicly criticized the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to create content featuring her late father. She called it "gross" and "maddening," arguing that it disrespected the legacies of real people.
"You're not making art, you're making disgusting, over-processed hotdogs out of the lives of human beings," she'd said then.
The children have now reactivated Williams's Instagram as well as TikTok, Facebook, and YouTube accounts to combat such misuse of AI technology.