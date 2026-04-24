Rocha shares Instagram train mishap 'The Devil Wears Prada 2' Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

Supermodel Coco Rocha gave everyone a laugh by sharing her not-so-glamorous train ride to The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City.

Rocking a bold polka-dot Christian Siriano dress, she posted an Instagram video on April 23, 2026, complete with Madonna's "Vogue" soundtrack and a zipper emergency that led to an emergency stop at Christian Siriano before the red carpet.

Even with the wardrobe hiccup, Rocha made it to the red carpet looking flawless.