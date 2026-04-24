Rocha shares Instagram train mishap 'The Devil Wears Prada 2'
Supermodel Coco Rocha gave everyone a laugh by sharing her not-so-glamorous train ride to The Devil Wears Prada 2 premiere in New York City.
Rocking a bold polka-dot Christian Siriano dress, she posted an Instagram video on April 23, 2026, complete with Madonna's "Vogue" soundtrack and a zipper emergency that led to an emergency stop at Christian Siriano before the red carpet.
Even with the wardrobe hiccup, Rocha made it to the red carpet looking flawless.
'The Devil Wears Prada 2' premiere
The Devil Wears Prada 2 officially hits theaters on May 1.
The premiere was packed with star power: Meryl Streep channeled her iconic character in a red Givenchy cape coat, while Anne Hathaway turned heads in Louis Vuitton and celebrated appearing on PEOPLE's annual World's Most Beautiful issue cover.
Both stars seemed genuinely happy to be back celebrating this beloved franchise.