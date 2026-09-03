Rodrigo's 'Daisy Chain Fields' raises $20 million for 10 advocacy groups

Olivia Rodrigo's first Daisy Chain Fields festival just made a huge impact, raising $20 million for advocacy groups on August 29, 2026, in Irvine, California.

With 45,000 fans in attendance, the event featured icons like Stevie Nicks and Bikini Kill alongside rising stars Doechii and Chappell Roan.

All proceeds are going to 10 organizations supporting gender equality and reproductive rights.