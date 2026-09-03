Rodrigo's 'Daisy Chain Fields' raises $20 million for 10 advocacy groups
Olivia Rodrigo's first Daisy Chain Fields festival just made a huge impact, raising $20 million for advocacy groups on August 29, 2026, in Irvine, California.
With 45,000 fans in attendance, the event featured icons like Stevie Nicks and Bikini Kill alongside rising stars Doechii and Chappell Roan.
All proceeds are going to 10 organizations supporting gender equality and reproductive rights.
Rodrigo honors McLachlan amid advocacy
This wasn't just about music; groups like Black Mamas Matter Alliance spoke up for healthcare access and women's rights.
The grounds were filled with feminist art and slogans like "Bans Off Our Bodies."
Rodrigo also honored the legendary Lilith Fair by performing with its founder, Sarah McLachlan, a heartfelt tribute to women-led festivals making real change.