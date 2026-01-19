Roger Allers, 'The Lion King' co-director, dies at 76

Roger Allers, the renowned Disney animator and co-director of The Lion King, has passed away at the age of 76. His colleague at Walt Disney Company, Dave Bossert , announced the news on social media on Sunday morning. He remembered Allers as "an extraordinarily gifted artist and filmmaker." "He was without question one of the kindest people you could hope to know and work alongside," wrote Bossert.

Career highlights Allers's career and contributions to Disney Allers, born in New York in 1949 and raised in Arizona, developed a passion for animation early on. He started at Disney with Tron (1982) as part of the storyboard team. Subsequently, he worked as a storyboard artist on Oliver & Company (1988), The Little Mermaid (1989), and The Rescuers Down Under (1990). He later became head of story on Beauty and the Beast (1991) and worked on Aladdin (1992).

Major achievements 'The Lion King' and other notable works In 1994, Allers co-directed The Lion King with Rob Minkoff. The film became the highest-grossing film of 1994 and remains the highest-grossing hand-drawn animated film of all time. It was also the bestselling film on home video, selling over 55 million copies worldwide. Allers worked on Lilo & Stitch and contributed to what would later become The Emperor's New Groove during his time at Disney, too. He also co-directed Sony Pictures Animation's first feature Open Season with Jill Culton.

