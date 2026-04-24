Rogers says marketing picked 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Valentino heels Entertainment Apr 24, 2026

The new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer has everyone talking, not just about the drama, but about Miranda Priestly's shoes.

Meryl Streep's character is seen in Valentino Rockstud heels, but costume designer Molly Rogers shared on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast that these shoes weren't her pick.

Instead, the marketing team made the call while she was away.