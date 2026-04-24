Rogers says marketing picked 'Devil Wears Prada 2' Valentino heels
Entertainment
The new Devil Wears Prada 2 trailer has everyone talking, not just about the drama, but about Miranda Priestly's shoes.
Meryl Streep's character is seen in Valentino Rockstud heels, but costume designer Molly Rogers shared on Vogue's The Run-Through podcast that these shoes weren't her pick.
Instead, the marketing team made the call while she was away.
Rogers denies responsibility for shoe choice
Rogers admitted she was "I'm innocent" by the change and said she'd planned something more true to Miranda's style.
Still, all this buzz is only adding to the hype for Devil Wears Prada 2, which is out May 1.
Fashion fans and movie lovers alike are clearly paying attention!