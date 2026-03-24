Are Rohit Saraf, Pratibha Ranta dating? Here's what we know

Bollywood actors Rohit Saraf and Pratibha Ranta are dating, according to a recent report by Filmfare. The publication quoted a source as saying, "Pratibha and Rohit are currently enjoying each other's company." "They are very good friends and share a strong comfort level. They often spend quality time together."

Unverified claims Are Saraf, Ranta addressing the dating rumors? Despite the speculation, neither Saraf nor Ranta has confirmed or denied the dating rumors. The report also mentioned that while there is a lot of warmth and comfort between the two actors, they are taking things slow and not rushing into defining their relationship. The source added, "While there is genuine warmth and ease between them, they are taking things as they come and not rushing into putting a label on their equation just yet."

Previous speculations Fans previously speculated a romance between Saraf and Koli Saraf's fans have previously linked him with fellow actor Prajakta Koli, who married her longtime boyfriend Vrishank Khanal last February. Although Saraf couldn't attend the wedding, he sent his best wishes via an Instagram Story. He reshared their wedding post and wrote, "Congratulations, Prajakta Koli and Vrishank Khanal. You both make the most beautiful couple."

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