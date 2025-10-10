Pratibha Ranta to replace Janhvi Kapoor in 'Dostana 2'?

Pratibha Ranta, who gained recognition for her performance in Laapataa Ladies, is reportedly in talks to join the cast of Dostana 2. The film, which stars Lakshya and Vikrant Massey , was previously set to feature Janhvi Kapoor as the female lead. However, after a series of changes and delays, including Kartik Aaryan 's exit from the project and Kapoor's subsequent departure due to scheduling conflicts, Ranta is now being considered for the role.

Career progression Ranta's career trajectory Ranta's career took off with Laapataa Ladies. Before that, she had appeared in the Zee TV show Qurbaan Hua and the web series Aadha Ishq. Following her success in Laapataa Ladies, Ranta was signed for Amazon Prime Video's upcoming show The Revolutionaries, which also features Rohit Saraf and Bhuvan Bam.

Kapoor's perspective Kapoor on 'Dostana 2' delay Kapoor, who had shot for Dostana 2 for about 30-35 days before it was put on hold, expressed her confusion over the decision. In an interview with The Lallantop, she said, "I don't know either. We had shot for that film for about 30 to 35 days. The shoot was going very well according to me." "We began shooting for that film long before COVID-19. And then COVID-19 happened and there was a delay of over one-and-a-half years."