Deepika slams bias: Male actors working 8hr shifts for years
What's the story
Actor Deepika Padukone has finally addressed the ongoing controversies surrounding her exit from Nag Ashwin's Kalki 2898 AD 2 and Sandeep Reddy Vanga's Spirit. Speaking to CNN TV18 on World Mental Health Day, she spoke about the "brutal" working conditions in the Indian film industry and how she is focused on bringing about change. She also highlighted gender disparity, saying male actors work eight-hour shifts without scrutiny while she faces backlash as a mother.
Gender disparity
'If being pushy is a crime, then so be it'
Padukone said, "By virtue of being a woman if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it." "But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines." "A lot of them work only eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."
Industry structure
Need for proper systems and structure in Indian film industry
Padukone also emphasized the need for proper systems and structure in the Indian film industry, which she described as "extremely disorganized." "I think the larger issue is that while the Indian film industry is called an 'industry,' we've never really functioned like one. It's about time we brought in proper systems and structure." Despite stepping away from two major projects, Padukone has King with Shah Rukh Khan and will also be seen in Allu Arjun-Atlee's next.