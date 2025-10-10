Deepika slams bias: Male actors working 8hr shifts for years 

Padukone said, "By virtue of being a woman if that's coming across as being pushy or whatever, then so be it." "But it is no secret that a lot of superstars, male superstars in the Indian film industry have been working for eight hours for years and it's never made headlines." "A lot of them work only eight hours Monday to Friday. They do not work on weekends."

Industry structure

Need for proper systems and structure in Indian film industry

Padukone also emphasized the need for proper systems and structure in the Indian film industry, which she described as "extremely disorganized." "I think the larger issue is that while the Indian film industry is called an 'industry,' we've never really functioned like one. It's about time we brought in proper systems and structure." Despite stepping away from two major projects, Padukone has King with Shah Rukh Khan and will also be seen in Allu Arjun-Atlee's next.