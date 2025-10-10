Punjabi actor Varinder Singh Ghuman (53) dies of cardiac arrest 

Punjabi actor and renowned bodybuilder Varinder Singh Ghuman has passed away at the age of 53. He was reportedly admitted to Fortis Hospital, Amritsar, for a minor surgery to treat a bicep injury, but suffered a cardiac arrest. Ghuman's untimely demise has left both the bodybuilding and entertainment industries in shock, as he was widely known for his achievements in both fields.

Career highlights Mr. India, Mr. Asia runner-up Ghuman won the Mr. India competition in 2009 and was a runner-up at Mr. Asia, making him one of the most prominent figures in Indian bodybuilding. His career took a major turn in 2013 when Hollywood star Arnold Schwarzenegger chose him as his representative for products in Asia. Ghuman had previously revealed to Hindustan Times that he met Schwarzenegger during the Arnold Classic Bodybuilding Championship in Spain, where he was among the top-ranked participants.

Filmography Career in films Ghuman made his acting debut in Punjabi cinema with Kabaddi Once Again in 2012 and later ventured into Hindi films with Roar: Tigers of the Sundarbans (2014). He was also seen in Marjaavaan (2019). His final appearance was as Shakeel, a Pakistani prison guard, in Tiger 3, starring Katrina Kaif and Salman Khan. The film belongs to the YRF Spy Universe, which also includes Pathaan and War.