Box office collection: 'Kantara Chapter 1' crosses ₹300 crore mark

Shetty's film marks another milestone for Kannada cinema

Even as weekdays rolled in, the movie stayed steady—earning over ₹30 crore each day during its first week.

Directed by and starring Shetty, this Kadamba-era story stands out for its multilingual release and talented cast (including Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah), helping it connect with fans across India and set a new bar for Kannada cinema.