Box office collection: 'Kantara Chapter 1' crosses ₹300 crore mark
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara Chapter 1" just made history, pulling in a massive ₹334.94 crore in its first eight days after releasing on October 2.
As a prequel to the original "Kantara," it kicked off with ₹61.85 crore on day one and kept up strong momentum through the weekend.
Shetty's film marks another milestone for Kannada cinema
Even as weekdays rolled in, the movie stayed steady—earning over ₹30 crore each day during its first week.
Directed by and starring Shetty, this Kadamba-era story stands out for its multilingual release and talented cast (including Rukmini Vasanth and Gulshan Devaiah), helping it connect with fans across India and set a new bar for Kannada cinema.