Box office collection: 'Kantara' nears ₹500 crore globally Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1" is on track to reach the ₹500 crore mark globally, just over a week after its October 2 release.

The film's earnings started strong—₹61.85 crore on day one—and, even with the usual weekday dip, it pulled in ₹20.50 crore on October 9.

With a domestic total of ₹334.94 crore so far, it's expected to pick up again over the weekend.