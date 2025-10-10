Next Article
Box office collection: 'Kantara' nears ₹500 crore globally
Entertainment
Rishab Shetty's "Kantara: Chapter 1" is on track to reach the ₹500 crore mark globally, just over a week after its October 2 release.
The film's earnings started strong—₹61.85 crore on day one—and, even with the usual weekday dip, it pulled in ₹20.50 crore on October 9.
With a domestic total of ₹334.94 crore so far, it's expected to pick up again over the weekend.
'Kantara' is now 2nd highest-grossing Kannada film
This movie is now the second highest-grossing Kannada film ever, right behind "KGF: Chapter 2."
Directed by and starring Shetty, and featuring Rukmini Vasanth, Jayaram, and Gulshan Devaiah, "Kantara: Chapter 1" stands out for its unique story and cross-language appeal.
Despite tough competition from global releases, its success is helping Kannada cinema reach new audiences.