NewsBytes recommends: 'Caught Stealing'--Butler's performance elevates this gritty crime thriller
Entertainment
Austin Butler takes the lead in Caught Stealing, which is reviewed as of October 10, 2025.
The film follows Hank, a former baseball star turned bartender in late-'90s New York, whose life flips upside down after a simple pet-sitting job pulls him into the world of crime.
Director Darren Aronofsky brings a gritty vibe, and Regina King adds depth as Detective Elise Roman.
Butler's performance is raw and intense, really capturing Hank's downward spiral.
The movie's dark visuals and pulsing soundtrack set the mood, but the story can feel a bit chaotic and emotionally distant at times.
Still, if you're into edgy crime thrillers, this one's worth a watch for the atmosphere and Butler's standout acting.