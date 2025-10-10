NewsBytes recommends: 'Caught Stealing'--Butler's performance elevates this gritty crime thriller Entertainment Oct 10, 2025

Austin Butler takes the lead in Caught Stealing, which is reviewed as of October 10, 2025.

The film follows Hank, a former baseball star turned bartender in late-'90s New York, whose life flips upside down after a simple pet-sitting job pulls him into the world of crime.

Director Darren Aronofsky brings a gritty vibe, and Regina King adds depth as Detective Elise Roman.