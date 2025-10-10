Next Article
'Saira Khan Case' review: Legal drama struggles with uneven storytelling
Entertainment
"Saira Khan Case" is a new legal drama inspired by real events. It follows Saira, whose world is turned upside down when her husband uses triple talaq to divorce her and remarry.
The film aims to spotlight women's rights and legal injustice, but struggles with uneven storytelling and technical issues.
Performances are the highlight of the film
Poonam Dubey brings sincerity to Saira's role, but the emotional impact often falls flat.
Supporting actors like Rajniesh Duggall and Mukesh Tyagi do their part, yet the film never quite delivers the powerful feminist message it promises.
Overall, it's a story with heart that just doesn't fully connect.