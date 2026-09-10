How Rohit Saraf transformed his body for 'The Revolutionaries'
What's the story
Rohit Saraf, known for his boy-next-door roles in films like Ludo and shows like Mismatched, is all set to explore a new territory with Nikkhil Advani's upcoming series The Revolutionaries. He plays freedom fighter Sachindranath Sanyal, a role that required extensive physical training and transformation over 15 months. In an interview with Variety India, he spoke about this journey.
Character preparation
Not much information available on Sanyal, says Saraf
Saraf was excited about the role because he didn't know much about Sanyal.
He said, "Actually, when you go on the internet, there is very limited information that one gets to read about (Sanyal). So, I actually ran in all directions with it because I had the liberty to."
Saraf got to build "the way he is, the way he talks, to the way he walks, to how he looks."
Intense preparation
Intense training in Malkhamb, Kalaripayattu, and Lathi
To prepare for his role, Saraf underwent intense training for three months in Malkhamb, Kalaripayattu, and Lathi. He also had to change his body shape over 15 months.
"The process itself of becoming Sachindranath Sanyal was so exciting for me," he said. "I have never done something where I have had to intensely prepare for something because it's been so close to who I am in real life."
Career progression
Playing characters similar to him in real life
Saraf spoke about his evolution as an actor, saying he has been playing characters similar to who he is in real life for a few years now.
"It's been a few years now since I've been playing, you know, for lack of a better sort of umbrella, I think, an urban boy," he said.
"Different from one another but yet pretty similar."
Director praise
Saraf grew up watching Advani's films
Saraf also expressed his admiration for Advani, saying he grew up watching his films, and that Advani was the first reason why he got interested in the project.
"What was really thrilling for me was that I was getting to sort of do what I like doing best, which is romance, but also at the same time taking it a notch up by playing a freedom fighter," he said.
The Revolutionaries will premiere on Prime Video on Friday.