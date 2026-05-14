'Mahakali': Rohit Saraf joins Prasanth Varma's film
What's the story
Actor Rohit Saraf is set to make his Telugu film debut with Mahakali, a movie set in the Hanu-Man universe, analyst Taran Adarsh revealed on X on Thursday. RKD Studios and director Prasanth Varma continue to build momentum around Mahakali as Saraf comes on board. Recently, Saraf reportedly wrapped up the Hyderabad filming schedule for the film.
Cast dynamics
'Mahakali' to have pan-India appeal
Saraf's popularity, especially among the youth in North India, is expected to enhance Mahakali's pan-India reach. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty in pivotal roles, whose first looks have already piqued interest. The movie has been written and conceptualised by Varma. One fan commented, "From romantic roles to the horror thriller universe, Rohit Saraf's career shift is getting interesting." While another said, "Rohit Saraf's entry is quite surprising, it will be interesting to see him alongside...Khanna."
Twitter Post
See the announcement here
FROM THE UNIVERSE OF 'HANU-MAN': ROHIT SARAF JOINS THE CAST OF 'MAHAKALI'... #RohitSaraf comes on board for #Mahakali, the next chapter in— taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 14, 2026
the #PVCU.shooting schedule for the film in #Hyderabad.
The actor recently wrapped an extensive
The film also features #AkshayeKhanna,… pic.twitter.com/jxZXO5KAX9
Film progression
Everything to know about 'Mahakali'
Mahakali is being financed by Riwaz Ramesh Duggal and RK Duggal. The film is part of Varma's vision to create a distinctly Indian cinematic universe following the success of Hanu-Man. Meanwhile, Saraf was seen in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari alongside Varun Dhawan, Janhvi Kapoor, and Sanya Malhotra.