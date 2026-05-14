'Mahakali': Rohit Saraf joins Prasanth Varma's film

Cast dynamics

'Mahakali' to have pan-India appeal

Saraf's popularity, especially among the youth in North India, is expected to enhance Mahakali's pan-India reach. The film also features Akshaye Khanna and Bhoomi Shetty in pivotal roles, whose first looks have already piqued interest. The movie has been written and conceptualised by Varma. One fan commented, "From romantic roles to the horror thriller universe, Rohit Saraf's career shift is getting interesting." While another said, "Rohit Saraf's entry is quite surprising, it will be interesting to see him alongside...Khanna."