Rohit Sharma joins Netflix for 'Stranger Things' S05 promotion
What's the story
Netflix has collaborated with prominent Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma to promote the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The campaign is titled "One Last Adventure" and aims to celebrate the show's cultural impact over the past decade. In a fun crossover, Sharma, a long-time fan of the series, was seen coaching a cricket team on how to deal with the opposition, aka Vecna.
Fan moment
Sharma expressed excitement over collaboration
Sharma, who is known as the 'Hitman' in cricketing circles, said in a statement that he was thrilled to be a part of this unique collaboration. He said, "I've binged-watched Stranger Things for years as a big fan, and I'm super excited to collaborate with Netflix for its final season." "Vecna ki fielding toh set karadi maine!"
Twitter Post
See the collab here
Hitman aa raha hai upside down ko seedha karne ❤️🔥— Netflix India (@NetflixIndia) December 23, 2025
Watch Stranger Things 5: Volume 2, out 26 December at 6:30 AM IST, only on Netflix.#Collabpic.twitter.com/V9F1B4izDM
Show's impact
'Stranger Things' S05: A cultural phenomenon
Since its premiere, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its mix of horror, humor, nostalgia, and emotion. After the successful debut of the first part of Season 5, Netflix is set to release Part 2 in India on Friday, December 26, with the finale poised to come out on January 1.