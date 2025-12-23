'Stranger Things' S05 Part 2 to release soon

Rohit Sharma joins Netflix for 'Stranger Things' S05 promotion

Netflix has collaborated with prominent Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma to promote the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The campaign is titled "One Last Adventure" and aims to celebrate the show's cultural impact over the past decade. In a fun crossover, Sharma, a long-time fan of the series, was seen coaching a cricket team on how to deal with the opposition, aka Vecna.