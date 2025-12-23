LOADING...
Home / News / Entertainment News / Rohit Sharma joins Netflix for 'Stranger Things' S05 promotion
Summarize
Rohit Sharma joins Netflix for 'Stranger Things' S05 promotion
'Stranger Things' S05 Part 2 to release soon

Rohit Sharma joins Netflix for 'Stranger Things' S05 promotion

By Apoorva Rastogi
Dec 23, 2025
05:03 pm
What's the story

Netflix has collaborated with prominent Indian cricketer Rohit Sharma to promote the upcoming fifth and final season of Stranger Things. The campaign is titled "One Last Adventure" and aims to celebrate the show's cultural impact over the past decade. In a fun crossover, Sharma, a long-time fan of the series, was seen coaching a cricket team on how to deal with the opposition, aka Vecna.

Fan moment

Sharma expressed excitement over collaboration

Sharma, who is known as the 'Hitman' in cricketing circles, said in a statement that he was thrilled to be a part of this unique collaboration. He said, "I've binged-watched Stranger Things for years as a big fan, and I'm super excited to collaborate with Netflix for its final season." "Vecna ki fielding toh set karadi maine!"

Twitter Post

See the collab here

Show's impact

'Stranger Things' S05: A cultural phenomenon

Since its premiere, Stranger Things has become a cultural phenomenon, captivating audiences with its mix of horror, humor, nostalgia, and emotion. After the successful debut of the first part of Season 5, Netflix is set to release Part 2 in India on Friday, December 26, with the finale poised to come out on January 1.