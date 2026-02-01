Rohit Shetty house firing: Crime Branch forms 12 special teams

The Juhu Police and Crime Branch teams were quick to reach the spot and launch an investigation into the incident. Heavy police deployment has been maintained outside Shetty's residence, with forensic teams also arriving at the scene to collect evidence. The Crime Branch has recorded Shetty's statement and is investigating extensive CCTV footage from nearby areas, said reports. Per IANS, bullet holes have been spotted in one of the glass panels of the balcony.

Family response

Similar incidents have occurred in the past

Neither Shetty nor his family members has commented on the incident so far. The firing has raised concerns about the safety and security of Bollywood personalities, especially since similar incidents have occurred in the past. To recall, Salman Khan's Mumbai residence was similarly targeted in a firing incident in April 2024, for which the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility. Coming back to Shetty, he last directed Singham Again (2024) and is currently working on a cop drama with John Abraham.