Rohit Shetty house firing: Crime Branch forms 12 special teams
What's the story
In a shocking incident, unidentified assailants fired four rounds outside Bollywood director and producer Rohit Shetty's residence in Mumbai around 12:43am on Sunday. Following the attack, the Mumbai Crime Branch has formed 12 special teams to apprehend the suspects involved in the act, reported ANI. No injuries were reported during the incident. The motive behind the attack and the exact number of shooters are still unknown.
Investigation details
Forensic teams arrive at the scene to collect evidence
The Juhu Police and Crime Branch teams were quick to reach the spot and launch an investigation into the incident. Heavy police deployment has been maintained outside Shetty's residence, with forensic teams also arriving at the scene to collect evidence. The Crime Branch has recorded Shetty's statement and is investigating extensive CCTV footage from nearby areas, said reports. Per IANS, bullet holes have been spotted in one of the glass panels of the balcony.
Twitter Post
Security has been increased at Shetty's Juhu home
#WATCH | The Mumbai Crime Branch team is currently recording Rohit Shetty's statement. The forensic team has visited Rohit Shetty's house for the second time since the firing incident. pic.twitter.com/ZSSMC6mZTT— ANI (@ANI) February 1, 2026
Family response
Similar incidents have occurred in the past
Neither Shetty nor his family members has commented on the incident so far. The firing has raised concerns about the safety and security of Bollywood personalities, especially since similar incidents have occurred in the past. To recall, Salman Khan's Mumbai residence was similarly targeted in a firing incident in April 2024, for which the Bishnoi gang had claimed responsibility. Coming back to Shetty, he last directed Singham Again (2024) and is currently working on a cop drama with John Abraham.