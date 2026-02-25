Rohit Shetty house firing case: Main shooter, 6 others in custody
Entertainment
The suspected main shooter in the Rohit Shetty house firing case, Deepak Sharma, along with six others, will stay in police custody until March 4.
The court agreed to the extension so police can keep digging into the crime scene and track down the weapon.
All seven were caught earlier this month in Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.
12 arrests made so far
So far, 12 people have been arrested in connection with the attack at Shetty's Juhu building—five are now in judicial custody.
The incident is linked to the Lawrence Bishnoi gang and was claimed by Shubham Lonkar, who's also tied to attacks on celebrities like Salman Khan.
Police have also added fresh charges under the Arms Act as their investigation continues.