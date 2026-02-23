Rohit Shetty's 'Golmaal 5' to begin filming this week: Report

Filmmaker Rohit Shetty is set to commence production for the comedy film Golmaal 5 at Mumbai's Film City this week, reported Box Office Worldwide. The move comes weeks after a shooting incident outside his Juhu residence. The film will see Ajay Devgn reprising his role as Gopal and will be shot amid heightened security.

Cast insights Regulars expected to return for the new installment The fifth installment of Golmaal will see the return of Arshad Warsi, Tusshar Kapoor, Kunal Kemmu, Sharman Joshi, and Shreyas Talpade. Other regulars associated with the franchise, such as Johnny Lever, Sanjay Mishra, Mukesh Tiwari, and Ashwini Kalsekar, are also set to reportedly reprise their roles. Previously, Mid-Day reported that the movie would be shot under a two-tier security arrangement. The first layer will comprise local police, while the second layer will consist of Shetty's personal bodyguards.

Film details Everything we know about 'Golmaal 5' The new installment will likely retain the ensemble comedy style that has been a hallmark of the series. The Golmaal films are known for their broad, slapstick-driven humor and thrive on mistaken identities and escalating chaos. According to Bollywood Hungama, Kareena Kapoor Khan is also part of the ensemble, while Variety India reported that Akshay Kumar will essay the villain. The makers haven't officially confirmed the cast yet.

